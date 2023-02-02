iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.31 on February 7th

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.312 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

EMB opened at $89.94 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $105.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.65.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 752.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 270,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 238,381 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,997,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

