iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB opened at $96.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average is $94.49. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 214.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 547,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,177,000 after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.