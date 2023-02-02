iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 418,841 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $61,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,024,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,162,865. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.