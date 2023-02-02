iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 475.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 65,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 66,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 32,173 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $77.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

