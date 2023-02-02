iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Holdings Trimmed by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,704,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658,819 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 182.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 665,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 429,645 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 355.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 135,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,872,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

BATS EZU opened at $44.99 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.