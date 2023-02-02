iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.186 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $33.60 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

