iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,216,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 114,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 50,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.95. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.