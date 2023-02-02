iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $424.73 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $507.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

