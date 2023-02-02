iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.94 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 623.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

