iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,427 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.27. 2,138,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,722. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day moving average of $97.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

