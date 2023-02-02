Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Shares of Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.70. Approximately 477,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 697% from the average daily volume of 59,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Itafos from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Itafos Trading Up 13.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$330.35 million and a P/E ratio of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.83.

About Itafos

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

