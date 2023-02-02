IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.56

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.56 and last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 2038088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ISEE. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Stock Up 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $47,502.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $230,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,066.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $47,502.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,134 shares of company stock worth $1,650,415 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.