Jack A. Khattar Sells 976 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $41,001.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,396,311.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SUPN stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.03. 454,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,261. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $177.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,276,000 after acquiring an additional 59,794 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8,769.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,296 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,247,000 after buying an additional 32,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,854,000 after buying an additional 31,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,612,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

