James J. Frome Sells 10,568 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) COO James J. Frome sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $1,412,201.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,647.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
SPS Commerce Price Performance
Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $137.90. The company had a trading volume of 192,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,602. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.19. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $146.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,775,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,923,000 after acquiring an additional 87,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,006,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,056,000 after acquiring an additional 51,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
