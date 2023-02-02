Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). 471,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 346,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

Jangada Mines Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 19.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.08. The company has a market cap of £9.57 million and a PE ratio of 2.23.

Jangada Mines Company Profile

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

