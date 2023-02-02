Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Shares Gap Up to $26.40

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.40, but opened at $28.05. Janus Henderson Group shares last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 15,905 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 11.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.