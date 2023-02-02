Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (LON:JLT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,914.00

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,914 ($23.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,916 ($23.66). Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group shares last traded at GBX 1,914 ($23.64), with a volume of 20,817 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,914 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,914.

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc provides insurance, reinsurance, employee benefits related advice, brokerage, and associated service worldwide. The company's Risk and Insurance segment provides advice and consultancy services; brokerage and placement services; specialist insurance products; and other services in the areas, such as captive management, claims management and administration, capital raising, and corporate finance advice.

