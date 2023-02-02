JasmyCoin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $265.32 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $265.32 million and approximately $89.65 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002882 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.03 or 0.00411717 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,881.00 or 0.28899481 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00522131 BTC.
About JasmyCoin
JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,499,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
