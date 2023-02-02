Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €20.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.74) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($46.20) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($14.60) and a one year high of €19.70 ($21.41).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

