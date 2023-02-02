Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $70.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.
HXL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. TheStreet raised Hexcel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.33.
Shares of HXL stock opened at $71.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $71.57.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.
In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
