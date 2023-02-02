Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $70.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

HXL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. TheStreet raised Hexcel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.33.

Hexcel Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HXL stock opened at $71.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Stories

