JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.
JKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.
JinkoSolar Stock Performance
JinkoSolar stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $76.92.
About JinkoSolar
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.
