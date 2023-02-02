JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

JKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $76.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 26,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

