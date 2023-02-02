JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.64.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

IRT opened at $19.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Independence Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

