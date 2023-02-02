JOE Trading Up 12.5% This Week (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One JOE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $74.56 million and approximately $13.85 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,382,675 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

