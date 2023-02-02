John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.58

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.58 and last traded at $90.28, with a volume of 29573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.95.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $79.44.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 5.91%.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $218,535.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $509,867.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $218,535.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

