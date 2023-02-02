John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HPF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 55,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,153. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

