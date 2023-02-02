John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Up to $44.39

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.39, but opened at $48.82. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $48.82, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $514.84 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.43%.

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLYB. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Recommended Stories

