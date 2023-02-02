Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

