Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 2.2 %

JCI stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.90. 3,849,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,703. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $71.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.79.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,494,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,142,000 after purchasing an additional 72,453 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,316,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,904,000 after purchasing an additional 359,341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,089,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,023,000 after purchasing an additional 404,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,859,000 after purchasing an additional 116,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

