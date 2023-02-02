JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.14.

WB opened at $25.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 96.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. Weibo has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $453.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.31 million. Weibo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,917,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,581,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,276 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,944,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,451,000 after purchasing an additional 828,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,751,000 after purchasing an additional 530,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

