JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $186.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $177.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.25% from the company’s previous close.

JPM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.39.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $139.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $409.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.03.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after purchasing an additional 847,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,621,000 after buying an additional 1,058,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after buying an additional 3,435,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.