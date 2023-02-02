JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,200 ($14.82) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 1,089 ($13.45) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,300.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 804.50 ($9.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,319 ($28.64). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,082.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,008.71.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

