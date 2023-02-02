JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,200 ($14.82) price objective on the stock.
Fevertree Drinks Price Performance
Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 1,089 ($13.45) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,300.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 804.50 ($9.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,319 ($28.64). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,082.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,008.71.
About Fevertree Drinks
