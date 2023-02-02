Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.49. 2,849,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,755,569. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.94.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $843,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,586 shares of company stock worth $594,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1,842.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 884,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 935,217 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 25.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,682,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,700,000 after buying an additional 547,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after buying an additional 463,356 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 68.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 695,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after buying an additional 281,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 416,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,494,000 after acquiring an additional 195,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

