KBC Group NV Buys 32,238 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,238 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $97.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.30.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.26.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

