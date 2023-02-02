KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Moderna were worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,337,209 shares in the company, valued at $379,796,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $356,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,120.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,337,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,796,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,899 shares of company stock valued at $81,448,086 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $174.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.97. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

