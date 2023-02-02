KBC Group NV Has $10.49 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,573 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Plug Power worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,388,000 after buying an additional 2,607,500 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $20,989,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $18,227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,613,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,713 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,984,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $32.05.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

