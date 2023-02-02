KBC Group NV Has $11.31 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,038 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 10.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $361.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $451.98. The company has a market cap of $161.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.04.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.36.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

