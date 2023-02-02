KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Everest Re Group worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

RE opened at $356.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $361.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.40.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

