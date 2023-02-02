KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,367 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $13,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 89,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

MLM opened at $362.01 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $406.85. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Articles

