KBC Group NV Sells 1,517 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,083 shares of company stock worth $15,834,302. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $354.53 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $356.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

