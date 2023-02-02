KBC Group NV Sells 3,092 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Catalent were worth $14,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 8.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.10. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Catalent from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

