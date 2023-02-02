KBC Group NV Sells 8,194 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.13% of Olaplex worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 94,136 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,809,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 410.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 59,946 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered Olaplex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.26 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 37.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

