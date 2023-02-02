KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in United Rentals by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of URI opened at $454.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.44 and a 200 day moving average of $327.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $459.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.50.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

