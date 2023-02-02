Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kemira Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS KOYJF opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. Kemira Oyj has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $16.26.

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

