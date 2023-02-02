KeyCorp Increases Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $45.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Phreesia to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.07.

Phreesia Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PHR stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.12. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $301,894.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,234.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $301,894.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,234.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $798,937.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,581.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Phreesia by 33.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,110,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,307,000 after buying an additional 394,599 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 61,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Featured Articles

