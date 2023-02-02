KickToken Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $823,746.88 and approximately $180,802.60 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00047987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00028984 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000209 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00018949 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00220370 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002767 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,243,627 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,251,441.176729. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00711889 USD and is up 5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $187,709.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.