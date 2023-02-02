Kidder Stephen W Acquires 65 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.5% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,917,386. The company has a market cap of $328.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.43. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $130.52 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,172 shares of company stock worth $47,356,041 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.