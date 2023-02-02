Kidder Stephen W Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kidder Stephen W lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.4% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.27. 1,657,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,223,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.98. The company has a market cap of $335.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.97 and a 200 day moving average of $141.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

