Kidder Stephen W Sells 200 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kidder Stephen W lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in General Mills were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,104. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded down $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $75.93. 2,054,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,132. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

