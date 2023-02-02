Kidder Stephen W Sells 2,730 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kidder Stephen W cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Intel were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,456,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,891,234. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

