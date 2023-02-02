Kidder Stephen W Trims Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.91. The stock had a trading volume of 326,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,342. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $371.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.73 and a 200 day moving average of $208.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.32.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

